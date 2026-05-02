Mahama praises IGP Yohunu, hails intelligence-led policing at Krobo-Odumase commissioning

President John Mahama has hailed Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu, for what he described as his sterling performance in maintaining peace, security and professionalism within the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi in Krobo-Odumase, in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, the President commended the IGP, his leadership and the Police Management Board for their efforts to transform the Service.

“This Police Management team has been on fire. They don’t make too much noise, but they are very effective,” the President said.

He praised the Service’s shift towards intelligence-led policing, describing it as both timely and necessary.

“In an era where crime is becoming increasingly sophisticated, our response must be equally dynamic and forward-looking,” he noted.

President Mahama also lauded the Police Intelligence Team, saying their work has become critical to the success of the Service.

“I say ayekoo to you. Your intelligence has become very critical in the success of the Police Administration,” he added.

He stressed the need for continued investment in technology, data systems and capacity building for officers.

“We must invest in technology, strengthen data systems and empower our officers with the skills and tools required to stay ahead of criminal elements,” he said.

The President, however, emphasised that beyond infrastructure and technology, the true strength of the Police Service lies in its officers.

“To the officers who will serve in this facility, you carry the trust of the Ghanaian people. That trust must be protected and nurtured through professionalism, discipline and respect for the rights of the people you serve,” he stated.

He also commended the Police leadership for recognising and rewarding officers who demonstrate exceptional service.

“I have observed that when officers do something extraordinary, they are recognised, decorated and promoted. This is a very good incentive,” he said.

“It assures officers that if they go above and beyond duty, they will be noticed and rewarded.”

President Mahama further noted that policing goes beyond enforcing the law.

“Policing is not merely about enforcing the law; it is about serving humanity. It is about fairness, integrity and the courage to do what is right at all times,” he said.

On training and promotions, the President disclosed that he had directed the IGP to expand intake into the Police College after reviewing recent examination results.

According to him, about 700 officers met the cut-off mark of 53 per cent, while an additional 300 who scored between 50 and 53 per cent narrowly missed the threshold.

“I asked the IGP to include the additional 300, so all officers who scored about 50 per cent will proceed to the Police College,” he said.

Addressing traditional leaders and residents, including the Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, President Mahama stressed that security is a shared responsibility.

“The effectiveness of this headquarters will depend not only on the officers who serve here, but also on your cooperation and support,” he said.

“I encourage you to work closely with the Police Service, provide timely information and actively participate in community policing initiatives.”

He assured that the government will continue to invest in logistics, infrastructure and human resource development within the Police Service, while deepening reforms to improve transparency, accountability and public trust.

President Mahama added that collaboration among security agencies will be strengthened to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to national security.

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