Photos: President Mahama in Libreville for Global Innovation and Development forum

President John Dramani Mahama joined fellow African leaders, investors, and technology experts in Libreville, Gabon, for the first International Forum for Innovation and Development, focused on driving growth through political stability, investment, and artificial intelligence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.