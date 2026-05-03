Photos: President Mahama in Libreville for Global Innovation and Development forum

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama joined fellow African leaders, investors, and technology experts in Libreville, Gabon, for the first International Forum for Innovation and Development, focused on driving growth through political stability, investment, and artificial intelligence.
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