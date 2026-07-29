Ghana, Gabon sign two MoUs to deepen bilateral cooperation

Ghana and Gabon have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, culminating in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening diplomatic cooperation and institutional collaboration.

The agreements were signed on Tuesday, July 28, following bilateral talks between President John Dramani Mahama and the President of the Gabonese Republic, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The discussions, which were preceded by a private tête-à-tête between the two leaders, were held in what both sides described as an atmosphere of cordiality, mutual respect and African solidarity.

During the meeting, the two Presidents reviewed the current state of relations between Ghana and Gabon and expressed satisfaction with the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two countries.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation by translating their political relationship into concrete economic partnerships, with a focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and private-sector collaboration.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to leveraging opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote intra-African trade and accelerate regional economic integration.

As part of efforts to broaden cooperation, the Presidents identified several priority sectors for collaboration, including trade and investment, mining and mineral value addition, oil and gas, energy, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, forestry and climate action, maritime affairs, education, digital transformation, health, tourism, and defence and security.

They directed the relevant ministries and institutions in both countries to develop practical frameworks to facilitate cooperation in these strategic areas.

The bilateral talks culminated in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding.

The first is a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and the Government of the Gabonese Republic.

The second is a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Diplomats' Training between Ghana's Foreign Service Institute and Gabon's Institute of Diplomatic Studies.

According to the two governments, the agreements are expected to deepen institutional collaboration, strengthen diplomatic engagement and create new opportunities for cooperation across key sectors, further reinforcing the partnership between Ghana and Gabon.

At the conclusion of the bilateral talks, President Oligui Nguema planted a commemorative tree in the Jubilee House garden to mark his official visit to Ghana.

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