One dead, four injured after VIP bus crashes into faulty truck on Accra–Kumasi Highway

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has died while four others sustained injuries after a Kia VIP Grandbird bus crashed into a faulty MAN diesel truck at Frimpongso on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.
Firefighters from the Anyinam Fire Station responded to the accident and rescued trapped victims from the wreckage.
The team successfully extricated two occupants who were trapped in the vehicle and assisted in transporting victims for medical attention.
One male victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while four others are currently receiving treatment.
Preliminary information indicates that the crash occurred when the VIP bus collided with the rear of a faulty truck parked along the roadside while the bus was attempting to overtake.
The impact left the front portion of the VIP bus heavily damaged, while the rear section of the truck also suffered significant damage.
Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
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