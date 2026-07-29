Regional

One dead, four injured after VIP bus crashes into faulty truck on Accra–Kumasi Highway

Source: Adomonline.com  
  29 July 2026 7:07pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

One person has died while four others sustained injuries after a Kia VIP Grandbird bus crashed into a faulty MAN diesel truck at Frimpongso on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.

Firefighters from the Anyinam Fire Station responded to the accident and rescued trapped victims from the wreckage.

The team successfully extricated two occupants who were trapped in the vehicle and assisted in transporting victims for medical attention.

One male victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while four others are currently receiving treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that the crash occurred when the VIP bus collided with the rear of a faulty truck parked along the roadside while the bus was attempting to overtake.

The impact left the front portion of the VIP bus heavily damaged, while the rear section of the truck also suffered significant damage.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group