Africa needs bold leadership to confront changing global order – Ambassador D.K. Osei

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Ghana Council on Foreign Relations, Ambassador D.K. Osei, has called for bold and visionary leadership across Africa.
He warned that "the continent risks losing its influence in an evolving global order unless leaders take decisive steps to deepen integration and speak with one voice on international issues."
Addressing participants at the 21st Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture on the theme, "The Changing Global and Multilateral Rule-Based Order," Ambassador Osei said the world is undergoing profound geopolitical shifts that demand a stronger and more coordinated African response.
According to him, while Africa has outlined ambitious development aspirations under Agenda 2063, achieving those goals will require difficult decisions and sacrifices from member states.
"There are sacrifices the continent will have to make," he said, explaining that some of the reforms envisioned under Agenda 2063 may require countries to cede aspects of their sovereignty, particularly in areas such as security and foreign policy.
He also questioned whether African states are prepared to elevate continental integration by strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and pursuing more ambitious initiatives such as a common African currency.
"Are we ready to do that? Are we willing, for instance, to consider a continental currency? I'm not sure the record of Africa internationally indicates that we are willing to be doing that," he stated.
Ambassador Osei argued that Africa's response to recent global developments has exposed weaknesses in the continent's collective leadership and commitment to multilateralism.
Using the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as an example, he noted that although "the regional bloc has acknowledged the instability in the global order, some of its decisions have failed to demonstrate the bold leadership required to navigate current political and security challenges."
He further criticised what he described as Africa's fragmented approach to the race for the next United Nations Secretary-General, saying the continent's decision to support more than one candidate weakens its chances of securing the position.
Referring to Ghana's former President and UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Ambassador Osei said Africa had previously benefited from presenting a united front, allowing Annan to serve two successful terms.
"So why are we throwing in two candidates when we know that we are not going to get the position of UN Secretary-General?" he questioned.
He warned that such divisions undermine Africa's credibility and cast doubt on whether the continent is genuinely prepared to embrace a new economic and political paradigm capable of addressing today's global challenges.
Despite the concerns, Ambassador Osei expressed optimism that Africa can still chart a different course if it embraces courageous and visionary leadership.
He recalled a period when leaders such as Ethiopia's late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, former South African President Thabo Mbeki and former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade worked together to champion transformative continental initiatives, including the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).
According to him, those leaders were willing to challenge prevailing views and persuade their colleagues to pursue reforms that strengthened African institutions and cooperation.
Latest Stories
-
Why Ghana should consider mandatory DNA testing at birth: A public health and societal imperative
2 minutes
-
How to check 2026 BECE provisional results using a mobile phone
20 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
57 minutes
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
1 hour
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
1 hour
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
1 hour
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
1 hour
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
1 hour
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
2 hours
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
2 hours
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
2 hours
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
2 hours
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
2 hours
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
2 hours
-
NPP demands explanation over Upper East Region’s exclusion from $500m World Bank project
2 hours