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Court orders A-G to disclose additional documents to Hanan in Buffer Stock trial

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  29 July 2026 7:37pm
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The Accra High Court (Criminal Division – Specialised Court 1) has directed the Office of the Attorney- General (A-G) to disclose all additional documents in its possession that are relevant to the criminal case involving former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba.

The order was issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, by Justice Francis A. Achibonga following an application by counsel for the first accused, Richard Gyambiby.

Counsel argued that the prosecution's failure to disclose all relevant documents would prejudice his client's ability to prepare an effective defence and undermine his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

In its ruling, the court held that where documents relevant to the charges are in the possession or control of the Attorney-General, officers of the Attorney-General's Department or investigators involved in the case, the prosecution has a duty to make those materials available to the accused.

The court consequently ordered the Attorney-General to disclose all such relevant documents to the first accused.

Mr Abdul-Wahab Aludiba is standing trial over allegations arising from his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO. He has been charged with stealing, defrauding by false pretences, causing financial loss to the State and money laundering.

The ruling reinforces the established principle of criminal justice that the prosecution bears a continuing obligation to disclose material evidence in its possession where such evidence is relevant to ensuring a fair trial, regardless of whether it strengthens or weakens the prosecution's case.

The case has been adjourned to July 30, 2026, when the court is expected to hear a pending application by the first accused seeking a stay of proceedings pending the determination of an appeal.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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