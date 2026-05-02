Mahama commissions Odumase Krobo Divisional Police HQ, boosts operations with vehicles

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has commissioned the Odumase Krobo Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi, in the Eastern Region, as part of efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and improve policing in the area.
The President was joined at the ceremony by the Konor of Manya Krobo and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II, along with other traditional leaders, security officials and residents.
The newly commissioned facility is expected to enhance the operational capacity of the Ghana Police Service within the municipality and surrounding communities, improving response times and overall law enforcement effectiveness.
As part of the event, President Mahama donated a pickup vehicle and two motorcycles to the Divisional Headquarters to support patrol operations and boost efficiency.
The intervention forms part of a broader government effort to deepen security presence at the local level and ensure safer communities across the country.
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