Photos: Mahama joins workers for 2026 May Day celebration at Jackson Park in Koforidua

President John Mahama, on Friday, May 1, 2026, joined thousands of workers at Jackson Park in Koforidua to mark the 2026 May Day celebrations, where he delivered a keynote address outlining the government’s economic and labour priorities.

The event, held under the theme "Pivoting to Growth, Jobs, and Sustainable Livelihoods, Resetting Ghana Beyond Macroeconomic Stability," brought together workers from across the country, Organised Labour, and government officials to reflect on the state of Ghana’s economy and the future of work.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steering the economy towards inclusive growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods, stressing that the next phase of reforms will focus on translating macroeconomic stability into real opportunities for citizens.

“Our mission is clear. We want to turn stability into opportunity. We will not just manage the economy; we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity,” he said.

He assured workers that the gains of economic recovery would be felt at the household level, particularly among teachers, technicians, and workers in key sectors across the country.

“I wish to promise the Ghanaian worker that as the economy grows, you will be the first to benefit. Growth must filter down to the pocket of the Ghanaian worker,” the President stated.

On governance and accountability, President Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening anti-corruption efforts, stating that public office holders must remain accountable to citizens.

He also commended the judiciary for establishing additional High Courts to expedite the prosecution of audit-related offences.

Turning to the energy sector, the President addressed recent disruptions following the Akosombo fire incident, noting that technical teams had successfully restored full power generation capacity.

“Just yesterday, I was in Akosombo to inspect the damage at the VRA station. GRIDCo and VRA engineers have been able to bypass the affected control room and restart all six turbines at the Akosombo Generating Station,” he said.

He praised the engineers involved, describing them as a reflection of the competence and resilience of Ghanaian workers in sustaining national development.

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