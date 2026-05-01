Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam fully operational, engineers have restored all six turbines – Mahama

President John Mahama has announced the full restoration of electricity generation at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam following recent disruptions caused by a fire at the Volta River Authority (VRA) switchyard control room.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President said the facility is now fully operational after engineers successfully resolved the technical challenges caused by the incident.

“Just yesterday, I was in Akosombo here in the Eastern Region to inspect the damage at the Volta River Authority Electricity Generation Station following the devastating fire in the switchyard control room,” he said.

President Mahama noted that although there had been public concern over electricity disruptions, engineers from the VRA and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) worked together to restore operations.

He explained that the technical teams managed to bypass the damaged control system and successfully restarted all six turbines at the Akosombo Generating Station.

“I know many of you are concerned about the disruptions to the electricity supply caused by the Akosombo fire, but I want to share the good news that the GRIDCo and VRA engineers working together have been able to bypass the bent-out control room and have restarted all the six turbines at the Akosombo Generating Station,” he said.

According to him, the dam was fully back online as of the previous night, restoring normal power generation capacity.

President Mahama used the occasion to commend the engineers involved in the recovery effort, describing their work as a demonstration of the value and resilience of Ghanaian workers.

“These engineers are a living testament to the fact that Ghanaian workers are the nation’s most valuable assets,” he added.

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