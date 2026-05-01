Decent jobs for youth remain priority under Reset Ghana Agenda – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Ghana is moving beyond macroeconomic stabilisation into a new phase focused on aggressive job creation and economic expansion under his administration’s “Reset Ghana Agenda."
Speaking in a national address during the May Day celebrations at Koforidua, the President said government’s immediate priority is to transform recent gains in economic stability into tangible opportunities for citizens, particularly the youth.
“Having successfully restored macroeconomic stability through our Reset in Ghana agenda, we are now aggressively pursuing growth and job creation. We will not just manage the economy, we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity for the Ghanaian people.”
"Our mission is clear: we want to turn stability into opportunity. Under the Reset Ghana Agenda, we will continue to prioritise the creation of decent jobs for our youth and Ghana's workforce," he said.
He emphasised that stability alone is not sufficient, stressing that government’s goal is to ensure improved living standards for households.
“A stable economy is only the foundation. The aim is a better life for you and your family,” he said.
As part of the strategy, President Mahama announced that the Finance Minister will soon present a new economic policy to Cabinet and Parliament. The policy, he explained, will prioritise the allocation of 1 percent of GDP annually toward selected high-impact sectors with strong job creation potential.
He also highlighted value addition and the digital economy as key pillars of the transformation agenda, saying these investments will ensure that workers are not only employed but empowered.
Under the 24-hour economy policy Ghana, recently approved by Parliament, the President said government is pushing a major shift in industrial operations to boost productivity and employment.
“We are moving beyond the 8-hour workday,” he noted, adding that the manufacturing sector will benefit from tax incentives and reduced electricity costs for firms that operate multiple shifts.
The policy, he said, forms a flagship component of Ghana’s broader growth strategy aimed at expanding production, increasing exports, and creating more jobs.
President Mahama indicated that the overall direction of policy is to turn economic stability into inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods for Ghanaians.
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