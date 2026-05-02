Ghana Tuna Association reaffirms sustainability commitment on World Tuna Day

The Ghana Tuna Association (GTA) has marked this year’s World Tuna Day by reaffirming its "unwavering commitment" to the sustainable management of tuna resources, describing the industry as a "critical pillar" of the national economy.

In a press statement issued to mark the day, GTA President Frank Alhoon highlighted the dual importance of the sector, noting that it provides essential employment and export earnings while contributing significantly to national food security.

The association emphasized that the long-term viability of the industry is inextricably linked to "responsible fishing practices, effective regulation, and strong collaboration among stakeholders".

Milestone Achievements in SustainabilityA central highlight of the commemoration was the recognition of Ghana’s recent strides in international environmental standards. The GTA expressed pride in achieving Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for the nation’s Atlantic Ocean skipjack and yellowfin tuna fisheries.

According to the association, this milestone "underscores Ghana's commitment to meeting internationally recognised standards for sustainable fisheries management and responsible harvesting practices".

A Call for Collective Action

Despite these achievements, the GTA cautioned that maintaining such high standards requires "continuous effort".

The association issued a formal call for "strengthened collaboration" between the government, regulatory bodies, and international partners to tackle persistent industry hurdles.

Key challenges identified by the GTA include: IUU Fishing: Addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities, operational costs, managing the rising costs associated with tuna fishing and processing, enhanced monitoring and the urgent need for more robust enforcement mechanisms.

Future Outlook

The GTA remains focused on enhancing the global competitiveness of Ghana's tuna industry while safeguarding resources for "present and future generations".

"The industry continues to play a vital role in sustaining coastal communities and strengthening the country's position in the global seafood market," the statement concluded, urging all stakeholders to work collectively toward a sustainable future.

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