We’re turning stability into opportunity – Mahama on Ghana’s economic reset

President John Mahama has outlined a shift in Ghana’s economic strategy, saying the government is now moving beyond stabilisation to focus on job creation, growth and improved livelihoods under its “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President said the current phase of economic management is aimed at translating macroeconomic stability into tangible opportunities for citizens.

“Fellow workers, the theme for this year's May Day..... reflects exactly the roadmap of my administration,” he said.

President Mahama explained that when his administration assumed office, the immediate priority was to stabilise the economy by addressing key challenges such as inflation, currency depreciation, high interest rates, and fiscal imbalances.

“When we took office, our first task was to stop the bleeding, to stabilise the currency, to rein in inflation, reduce interest rates, and restore fiscal discipline,” he stated.

He noted that significant progress has since been made, citing improvements in inflation, interest rates, fiscal discipline, currency stability, and investor confidence.

“Today, I’m pleased to report to you that we have made very good progress. We’ve restored fiscal discipline, we’ve reduced inflationary pressures, we’ve stabilised the cedi, we’ve reduced interest rates, and we’ve renewed investor confidence,” he said.

According to him, these gains, though modest, represent a turning point for the economy, moving the country from recovery towards transformation and resilience.

However, the President stressed that macroeconomic stability alone is not sufficient for national development.

“Macroeconomic stability is desirable, but it is not an end in itself. Stability is the foundation, but it is not the house,” he said.

He explained that the government’s focus is now on building on that foundation to create sustainable economic growth and jobs.

“The reset we speak of is about building the house on a stable foundation. It is about shifting from merely surviving to thriving,” he said.

President Mahama added that the government will now aggressively pursue policies that expand the economy and create employment, particularly for young people.

“Having successfully restored macroeconomic stability through our Resetting Ghana agenda, we are now aggressively pursuing growth and job creation,” he stated.

He said his administration will prioritise investment in value addition and the digital economy to ensure that workers are not only employed but empowered.

“Our mission is clear. We want to turn stability into opportunity. A stable economy is only the foundation. The aim is a better life for you and your family,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.