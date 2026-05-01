We’re finalising new Labour Law to protect every worker in the gig economy and beyond – Mahama

President John Mahama has announced that the government is finalising a new Labour Bill aimed at updating Ghana’s labour framework to reflect emerging global work trends, including remote work, the gig economy, and digital platforms.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President said the reforms are designed to strengthen worker protections across all sectors of the economy, regardless of location or form of employment.

“We’re nearing completion of a new labour bill that addresses modern trends like remote work, the gig economy, and digital platforms,” he said.

“This adaptation will ensure that every worker, regardless of sector or geographical location, gains protection, fair contracts, and access to benefits such as secure pensions and clear rights.”

He explained that the government’s Resetting Ghana agenda is focused on ensuring dignity and security for all workers, whether they are in formal offices or engaged through digital applications.

“Our Resetting Ghana agenda ensures that whether you work in an office or you work with an app, your rights are protected, your pension is secure, and your dignity is non-negotiable,” he added.

President Mahama further disclosed that the Minister of Finance will soon present a new economic policy to Cabinet and Parliament, which will guide the country’s growth strategy in the coming years.

According to him, the policy will prioritise strategic investments equivalent to 1 per cent of GDP annually into high-impact sectors with strong job creation potential.

He also highlighted the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy, which has been approved by Parliament, describing it as a key driver of Ghana’s industrial transformation.

“We are moving beyond the eight-hour workday,” he said, noting that the policy will be supported with tax incentives, reduced power costs, and other benefits for industries that adopt multiple work shifts to boost productivity and employment.

The President said these reforms form part of a broader effort to expand opportunities, modernise the economy, and ensure inclusive growth for Ghanaian workers.

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