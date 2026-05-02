Roads Minister urges contractors to stay on site, assures prioritised payments

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has urged contractors working on government projects to remain on site, assuring them that outstanding payments will be prioritised as part of efforts to sustain road construction nationwide.

Speaking during President John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Tour” in the Eastern Region, Mr Agbodza acknowledged the financial strain facing contractors but reaffirmed government’s commitment to settling arrears inherited from previous administrations.

“We inherited work done but not paid for—close to ₵40 billion, including in some cases interest on delayed payments,” he said.

He disclosed that government has so far paid over ₵12 billion to contractors, describing it as the largest single-period disbursement made by any administration to the road sector.

The Minister commended contractors who have continued working despite delayed payments, noting that their efforts are vital to maintaining road connectivity and supporting local economies.

“Keep faith with the state. Keep working. Don’t abandon that road leading to that community. That road is the lifeline to many people,” he urged.

Mr Agbodza assured contractors that ongoing projects are being closely monitored and that those who remain committed to their work will be prioritised for payment.

“We know you. We know where you are working and we will prioritise paying you,” he said.

However, he cautioned contractors who have halted work, warning that non-performing firms risk being excluded from future government contracts.

“To those who took jobs and have decided not to work, we know you too. Don’t even bother to come back for new jobs,” he added.

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