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EOCO declares three women wanted over alleged financial loss to state

Source: adomonline.com  
  8 May 2026 2:37pm
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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared three women wanted in connection with a case in which they're suspected of causing financial loss to the state.

The individuals named by EOCO are Esther Osaah Boateng, Rita Ewura Abena Appiah, and Mercy Korang.

According to a public notice issued by the agency, the suspects are being sought over allegations of causing financial loss to the state.

EOCO has appealed to the public to assist with credible information that could lead to their arrest.

The agency advised that anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the wanted persons should contact EOCO’s Head Office located near the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra, any of its regional offices, or the nearest police station.

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