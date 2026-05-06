Minority leader accuses EOCO of ‘harassment’ in re-arrest of Buffer stock Ex-CEO, wife

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office over the re-arrest of a former Buffer Stock boss and his wife, describing the move as harassment and an abuse of due process.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the detention of former National Food and Buffer Stock Company CEO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, was “needless” and politically motivated.

“I find the conduct of EOCO, the Attorney-General and the Government as a whole… very shameful, reprehensible and most unworthy of a healthy democracy,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

The couple were part of five individuals previously arraigned before the court over alleged financial impropriety linked to the Buffer Stock Company. However, the case suffered a setback during proceedings when the court upheld objections raised by defence lawyers, exposing what the Minority Leader described as weaknesses in the prosecution’s case.

Following the development, the prosecution—led by the Attorney-General—opted to withdraw all charges after an attempt to introduce fresh witness statements without leave of the court was challenged by the defence team, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Days after the charges were dropped, EOCO re-arrested Hanan and his wife on Tuesday, May 5. According to Afenyo-Markin, the two were detained at EOCO offices without bail, despite previously being on court-granted bail before the case was discontinued.

He further alleged that lawyers for the accused persons were denied access to their clients for several hours on the day of the arrest.

The Minority Leader linked the development to political pressure on the governing National Democratic Congress to demonstrate results under its anti-corruption initiative, popularly known as Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL).

“EOCO's move… is clearly a desperate attempt to save the face of the Attorney-General and sustain a false impression of a continuation of the Government’s failed ORAL promise,” he claimed.

Afenyo-Markin also cautioned EOCO Director Raymond Archer to act within the law, warning that the agency risks undermining its credibility if perceived as targeting political opponents.

He has since called for the immediate release of the two.

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