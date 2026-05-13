Afenyo-Markin warns Value for Money Office Could ‘legitimise’ procurement corruption

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has warned that the newly enacted Value for Money Office Act, 2026, could become a tool for legitimising corruption in Ghana’s public procurement system rather than preventing it.
In a Facebook statement issued on Wednesday, 13 May, Mr Afenyo-Markin accused the government of establishing an institution that lacks the safeguards necessary to operate independently.
He argued that the reporting structure of the office, which places it under the supervision of the Finance Minister, undermines its credibility and effectiveness.
“A regulatory body that lacks independence cannot fight corruption in public procurement,” he stated.
“Instead, this arrangement risks creating an institution that could ultimately be used to justify and legitimise corruption in public procurement under the cover of regulatory approval.”
The Minority Leader compared Ghana’s new legislation with value-for-money institutions in other jurisdictions, which he said are protected by strong legal safeguards that guarantee operational independence, appointments, and oversight authority.
According to him, such protections are essential for maintaining public confidence and institutional credibility.
“In other jurisdictions where Value for Money institutions exist, the laws establishing them provide clear safeguards for independence in appointments, operational mandate and oversight authority. That is what gives such institutions credibility and public trust,” he noted.
Mr Afenyo-Markin further accused the government of prioritising political control over meaningful anti-corruption reforms.
He argued that, instead of creating another bureaucratic structure, authorities should focus on strengthening existing institutions responsible for financial oversight and procurement compliance.
“If this NDC government truly wants to fight corruption, it would strengthen existing accountability institutions instead of creating politically controlled structures that can be manipulated to justify questionable procurements,” he stated.
He also cautioned that the law could become “the shield behind which the next generation of procurement scandals is defended and justified.”
Latest Stories
-
BOPP announces GH¢0.2420 per share for shareholders
18 minutes
-
Nana Ansah Kwao IV calls for urgent national action on military housing deficit
24 minutes
-
Oppong Nkrumah urges urgent BoG recapitalisation plan to restore confidence in economy
29 minutes
-
ASAC 2026: Joe Paul and Saminu qualify for 100m final
31 minutes
-
Cocoa Processing Company interdicts seven staff over GH¢4.37m audit discrepancies
37 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin questions independence of value for Money Office Act, cites risk of political influence
46 minutes
-
One by One, GOIL counts its blessings
47 minutes
-
We didn’t accuse the BoG of mismanagement; we only highlighted problems – Oppong Nkrumah
48 minutes
-
Bawumia condemns alleged intimidation of NPP supporters
56 minutes
-
Bawumia warns against abuse of state power and threats to democracy
60 minutes
-
U.S.–Africa Summit in Washington to focus on trade, investment and industrial growth
1 hour
-
Asante Akyem North MP was intercepted over U.S. arrest warrant – Dafeamekpor
1 hour
-
National Spelling Bee champion Eugene Osei visits US Embassy ahead of Scripps competition in the US
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin warns Value for Money Office Could ‘legitimise’ procurement corruption
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin says Value for Money Office Act adds bureaucracy without accountability
2 hours