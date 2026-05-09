Hanan’s case is one of EOCO’s strongest — Raymond Archer asserts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has described the ongoing case involving former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, as one of the strongest being handled by the agency.
His comments come amid growing legal and public debate following the couple’s re-arrest shortly after the Office of the Attorney-General discontinued charges against them, citing fresh evidence.
The development has triggered scrutiny over prosecutorial discretion and the handling of high-profile corruption investigations.
Lawyers for the couple, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, have alleged that they have been denied access to their clients more than 24 hours after the re-arrest, raising concerns about due process and legal representation during custody.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, Mr Archer maintained that EOCO’s handling of the matter has been within the law.
“Hanan’s case is one of the strong cases we have,” he stated, adding that the agency remains committed to pursuing investigations based on evidence and established procedures.
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