No process breached in Hanan and wife’s case – Raymond Archer

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has insisted that due process was fully observed in the handling of former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni.
His comments follow concerns raised by the couple’s lawyers, who allege that they have been unable to gain access to their clients more than 24 hours after their re-arrest by EOCO officials.
The legal team, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, has argued that the situation amounts to a denial of access to counsel.
Mr Hanan and his wife were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney-General discontinued charges against them, citing fresh evidence.
The development has intensified public and legal debate over prosecutorial discretion and the conduct of high-profile investigations.
Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, May 9, Mr Archer rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing in EOCO’s handling of the matter.
“We didn’t breach any process in Hanan and his wife’s case,” he stated, maintaining that the actions taken were within lawful investigative procedures.
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