EOCO re-arrests former NAFCO boss and wife moments after court discharge

Operatives from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have re-arrested Hanan Abdul-Wahab, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), and his spouse, Faiza Seidu Wuni.

The intervention occurred on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, just minutes after the Attorney-General’s Department moved to discontinue all criminal charges against the pair in a case involving an alleged GH¢78 million loss to the state.

The couple, who had been facing trial over the procurement and supply of foodstuffs for the national school feeding programme, were briefly free before being taken back into custody.

The day began with a significant shift in the state's posture.

Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General, informed the presiding judge, Justice Achibonga, that the prosecution had decided to pull the plug on the current proceedings.

In a subsequent social media update, Dr Srem-Sai clarified that the emergence of new information had necessitated a pause and a reconfiguration of the state’s legal approach.

“Following the discovery of fresh evidence, we have, a while ago, withdrawn from the prosecution of all the Accused Persons in the case of THE REPUBLIC v HANAN ABDUL-WAHAB ALUDIBA and 4 OTHERS,” he stated.

The Deputy A-G further noted that the withdrawal was a move to uphold the integrity of the judicial process, ensuring that the defendants receive “a fair and speedy trial in accordance with the Constitution.”

Following the judge’s order to strike out the charges and discharge the accused, the courtroom atmosphere shifted from relief to confusion.

As Abdul-Wahab and Seidu Wuni prepared to depart, EOCO officers moved in swiftly to effect a re-arrest.

While the official grounds for this latest detention remain undisclosed, the move suggests that the fresh evidence cited by the Attorney-General may be the foundation for new or amended charges to be brought by EOCO independently or in a fresh docket.

The trial leading up to this point has been anything but smooth. The court has been a theatre for intense procedural battles, specifically regarding the handling of witness statements.

Defence counsel had previously raised strenuous objections when the state attempted to substitute earlier witness statements with newly filed versions. Furthermore, the defence challenged the presence of an EOCO official on the prosecution team, prompting Justice Achibonga to demand that the A-G provide formal authorisation for the officer’s involvement.

The re-arrest of a high-profile former public official, especially following a formal discharge, has sparked public interest.

For now, the former NAFCO boss remains in the hands of organised crime investigators as the nation awaits the next chapter in this GH¢78 million saga.

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