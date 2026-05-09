Raymond Archer denies blocking lawyers’ access to Hanan and wife in EOCO custody

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has rejected claims that former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, were denied access to their lawyers while in custody.
His clarification follows concerns raised by the couple’s legal team, which says it has been unable to reach its clients more than 24 hours after their re-arrest by EOCO officials.
The lawyers, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, have alleged that access to counsel has been restricted, describing the situation as a breach of due process.
Mr Hanan and his wife were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney-General discontinued charges against them, citing fresh evidence.
The development has sparked renewed legal debate over prosecutorial discretion and the handling of high-profile corruption-related investigations.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, Mr Archer insisted EOCO had not obstructed any legal rights.
“I did not deny Hanan and his wife access to their legal counsel,” he stated, maintaining that all procedures being followed are consistent with lawful investigative processes and established protocols.
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