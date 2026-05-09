Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund, Abass Nurudeen, has declared that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) fully supports the work of the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, amid growing political debate over the agency’s operations.
Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, May 9, Mr Nurudeen rejected claims by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin that EOCO has been overly centralised under its current leadership.
He insisted that the party has confidence in the agency’s direction and ongoing anti-corruption work.
His comments come against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the re-arrest of former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, shortly after the Office of the Attorney-General discontinued charges against them, citing fresh evidence.
The development has triggered intense debate over prosecutorial discretion, due process and institutional accountability.
“NDC as a political party is solidly behind the work Raymond Archer is doing as the Executive Secretary of EOCO and I will urge Ghanaians to disregard what the Minority Leader just said,” Mr Nurudeen stated, urging the public to have confidence in the agency’s handling of high-profile investigations.
Latest Stories
-
No one has denied ex-NAFCO boss access to his lawyers – Deputy AG
18 minutes
-
Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out: Patrons welcomed with fresh coconut juice at Crown Forest
39 minutes
-
NDC fully supports Raymond Archer’s work as EOCO boss – Abass Nurudeen
58 minutes
-
Raymond Archer has made EOCO a one-man institution – Afenyo-Markin
1 hour
-
Kumasi to become Industrial energy hub with over 1,000MW capacity — Energy Minister
2 hours
-
Hanan’s case is one of EOCO’s strongest — Raymond Archer asserts
2 hours
-
Constitution of NPP policy committees a step in the right direction — Osae-Kwapong
2 hours
-
Samson’s Take: Transfers as punishment – The confessions of Minister Linda Ocloo
2 hours
-
Raymond Archer denies blocking lawyers’ access to Hanan and wife in EOCO custody
2 hours
-
26 editions, 10 names; Ranking the longest Artiste of the Year nomination streaks in TGMA history
2 hours
-
No process breached in Hanan and wife’s case – Raymond Archer
2 hours
-
ORAL is dead and burried – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah
2 hours
-
EOCO boss defends ‘professional and methodical’ probe into PDS case
2 hours
-
Charles Amissah’s Death: A lot of the blame must go to the ambulance service – Dr Yankson
3 hours
-
NAPO rejects power sabotage allegations, urges government to focus on resolving electricity crisis
3 hours