Raymond Archer has made EOCO a one-man institution – Afenyo-Markin

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, of running the agency in a highly centralised manner, describing it as a “one-man institution”.
Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, May 9, Mr Afenyo-Markin raised concerns about governance, accountability and institutional balance within EOCO, arguing that recent developments point to excessive concentration of authority in the hands of its leadership.
His remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing legal controversy involving former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni.
The couple were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney-General discontinued charges against them, citing fresh evidence, a move that has sparked intense public and legal debate over prosecutorial discretion and due process.
Lawyers for the couple, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, have alleged that they were denied access to their clients for over 24 hours following the re-arrest.
EOCO, however, has maintained that all procedures were followed in accordance with the law as investigations continue into the matter.
“Raymond Archer has made EOCO a one-man institution,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated. He further cautioned that “strong institutions must not be reduced to the will of one individual,” stressing the need for transparency, oversight and adherence to due process in the work of anti-corruption agencies.
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