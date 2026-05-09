EOCO boss defends ‘professional and methodical’ probe into PDS case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has defended ongoing investigations into the PDS saga, describing the process as thorough, professional and methodical.
Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, May 9, he said EOCO’s work on the matter remains guided strictly by evidence and due process, amid renewed public interest in the long-running probe.
His comments come at a time when Ghana’s anti-corruption drive has intensified, with fresh arrests linked to the PDS case reopening scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities connected to Electricity Company of Ghana-related transactions.
The situation has also coincided with the re-arrest of a former NAFCO boss shortly after charges were withdrawn in court, sparking legal and constitutional debate over prosecutorial conduct.
“We are doing a very professional and methodical work at EOCO into this PDS probe,” Mr Archer stated, insisting that investigations are being conducted without bias.
While the government maintains that the latest actions are supported by fresh evidence, critics argue that the pace and manner of prosecutions risk undermining public confidence in the justice system.
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