Mahama announces Independent Emoluments Commission to overhaul public sector pay and pension review

President John Mahama has announced major reforms to Ghana’s public sector compensation and pension systems, describing the changes as part of a broader reset aimed at promoting fairness, transparency, and improved conditions of service for workers.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President said the government is advancing plans to establish an Independent Emoluments Commission to overhaul how public workers are paid.

He explained that the initiative, being developed in collaboration with the Fair Wages and Salary Commission, will introduce a more structured and equitable remuneration system covering all public sector workers, from the President to the lowest-paid employee.

“The Fair Wages and Salary Commission has begun work on the proposed independent emoluments commission.

"This new commission will create a new and fairer system for remunerating all public workers, from the President right down to the lowest-paid Ghanaian worker,” he said.

President Mahama noted that the government also intends to use the constitutional review process to address distortions associated with Article 71 conditions of service and emoluments, which have long been a subject of public debate.

According to him, the proposed reforms will ensure that public sector salaries reflect market realities, improve transparency in wage determination, and help reduce labour unrest and uncertainty among workers.

“The independent commission will provide a fairer, more transparent salary structure that ensures that public sector salaries align with market realities, reducing strikes and worker uncertainty,” he stated.

He described the initiative as a “reset of the compensation structure” aimed at guaranteeing fairness and ensuring a living wage that reflects the real cost of living.

On pensions, the President said the government is also reviewing the current tiered pension system, which was introduced several years ago but has not been comprehensively assessed since its implementation.

He acknowledged concerns raised by workers regarding the adequacy of pensions under the existing arrangement.

“Since the pension reforms were implemented several years ago, we have not conducted a review of the new system. Many years after the introduction of the tiered pension structure, many workers still complain of inadequate pensions,” he said.

President Mahama announced that a formal review of the pension scheme will soon be undertaken, followed by consultations with Organised Labour and other stakeholders to determine possible reforms.

He stressed that the overall objective of the reforms is to build a more sustainable and equitable system that protects workers both during active service and after retirement.

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