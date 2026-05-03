Mahama joins global leaders in Libreville for Innovation and Development forum

President John Mahama has arrived in Libreville, Gabon, to take part in the first International Forum for Innovation and Development, a high-level gathering focused on growth, technology, and investment across Africa.

The event brings together Heads of State, government officials, global investors, and technology experts to discuss how innovation can support economic progress on the continent.

The forum is being held under the patronage of Gabon’s President, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, and is centred on the theme, “Political Stability, Business Climate, and Artificial Intelligence: Catalysts for Growth.”

Organisers say the forum is aimed at positioning Gabon as a regional hub for innovation and a key destination for international investment.

It is also being used to inaugurate the newly built Omar Bongo Ondimba Congress Centre, which is hosting the event and is expected to serve as a venue for future international engagements.

The meeting is expected to end with the adoption of the “Libreville Declaration,” which will outline commitments by political leaders to strengthen governance, improve transparency, and promote digital integration across Africa.

President Mahama is attending the forum as part of his broader push to promote collaboration between governments and the private sector.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, on Sunday, May 3, he “remains a strong advocate for fostering partnerships that bridge the gap between government policy and private-sector growth to ensure inclusive development.”

The forum is expected to provide a platform for African leaders and global partners to exchange ideas and explore practical steps towards building resilient and technology-driven economies.

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