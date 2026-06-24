Interior Minister cautions Regional Ministers against partisan use of security agencies

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has warned Regional Ministers against the arbitrary and partisan use of state security agencies, stressing that such actions could erode public trust and undermine national stability.

Speaking at a training programme on the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2026 (Act 1168) in Accra, the Minister urged government officials to exercise their authority responsibly and within the limits prescribed by law.

According to him, public office holders frequently face pressure from individuals seeking to exploit state institutions to advance political interests or settle personal grievances. However, he emphasised that security agencies must remain professional, impartial and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

Muntaka cautioned that any attempt to use security institutions for political purposes risks weakening the foundations of Ghana’s democratic governance and compromising the integrity of the country's security architecture.

“Unlawful or partisan use of the security institutions has no place within this room,” he stated, urging Regional Ministers to uphold principles of fairness, accountability and respect for the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

The Interior Minister underscored the critical role Regional Ministers play in maintaining peace and security across the country, noting that effective governance depends on strong collaboration between political authorities and security agencies.

He therefore called on Regional Ministers to deepen cooperation with security agencies in their respective regions to improve intelligence gathering, strengthen crime prevention efforts and enhance public safety.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak also outlined measures being implemented by government to modernise and strengthen Ghana’s security framework. These, he said, include improved recruitment processes, enhanced training programmes and increased logistical support for security agencies to enable them to respond effectively to evolving security challenges.

According to the Minister, efforts are also underway to reinforce border security and expand cooperation with neighbouring countries as part of broader strategies to tackle emerging security threats and transnational crime.

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