Citizen Eye Ghana praises security agencies, calls for better welfare for police officers

Founder of Citizen Eye Ghana, Alex Tetteh, has commended Ghana’s security and justice institutions for their contribution to maintaining peace and protecting the country.

He praised the Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), National Security, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Judiciary and Ghana Armed Forces for what he described as their professionalism and commitment to national security.

Speaking at a press engagement, Mr Tetteh said security agencies should not only be criticised when they fail but should also be recognised when they perform their duties effectively.

“We are very quick as a country to criticise our security agencies when something goes wrong, and rightly so. But when these same institutions put their lives on the line, investigate crimes, recover stolen resources and prevent violence, we must also have the courage to commend them.”

He particularly praised EOCO and its leadership under Raymond Archer for pursuing economic and financial crimes.

According to him, the fight against corruption and the recovery of state resources must be based on credible investigations, evidence and due process rather than political rhetoric.

Mr Tetteh also commended the Ghana Police Service for what he described as improvements in its response to criminal activities.

He urged the Service to focus increasingly on intelligence-led policing and preventing crimes before they occur.

He praised Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh-Yohuno for promoting professionalism and merit within the Service, saying officers who perform well should be recognised.

However, Mr Tetteh said improving the welfare of police officers must be an important part of strengthening the Service.

He called for a comprehensive life and occupational insurance scheme to protect officers who suffer serious injuries, permanent disabilities or death while performing their duties.

“We ask our police officers to protect us with their lives, but what happens to their families when they lose those lives?”

He said such a scheme would provide meaningful support to affected officers and their families while improving morale within the Service.

Mr Tetteh also commended the CID and its leadership under COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, calling for increased investment in forensic technology, cybercrime investigations and specialised training.

He further recognised the contribution of intelligence agencies, saying much of their work takes place away from public view but remains crucial to preventing security threats.

He also praised the Judiciary and Ghana Armed Forces for their respective roles in maintaining national security and protecting the country.

Mr Tetteh urged the government to provide security institutions with modern equipment, technology and training to tackle emerging threats, including cybercrime, organised crime, terrorism and financial crimes.

He stressed, however, that praising security agencies should not mean shielding them from accountability.

“We must be able to do two things at the same time: hold our security institutions accountable when they fail and praise them when they succeed.”

He called for stronger public support for security agencies, saying citizens also have a responsibility to provide credible information and cooperate with law enforcement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.