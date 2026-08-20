Peace Council urges Naaga residents to report extremist activities

The National Peace Council has urged residents of Naaga in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to the appropriate security agencies to prevent violent extremist groups from gaining a foothold in the community.

The Upper East Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Damien Asobayire, said violent extremist groups were increasingly using online platforms to spread extremist narratives, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation to influence and manipulate communities.

He said the threat of violent extremism was therefore not limited to the physical presence of extremist groups, as their messages could reach communities through social media and other online platforms.

Mr Asobayire was speaking at a community sensitisation programme at Naaga on online violent extremist narratives and hate speech.

The activity formed part of the third-quarter activities of the Atlantic Corridor Project, dubbed “Preventing and Responding to Violent Extremism,” sponsored by the governments of Denmark and Norway through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The executive secretary said Naaga was among communities identified by the Upper East Regional office of the National Peace Council as hotspots requiring sensitisation on violent extremist narratives and hate speech.

He said the sensitisation followed the training of members of the Naaga Local Peace Committee, with the community-level engagement intended to introduce the committee members to residents and strengthen early warning mechanisms.

He urged residents to serve as monitors by reporting early warning signs to members of the Local Peace Committee and the appropriate security agencies.

Mr Asobayire said residents must also be alert to factors and conflict triggers that could make their communities vulnerable to violent extremist groups.

He explained that such groups could exploit existing grievances and social tensions while using online platforms to spread narratives that encouraged hatred and division.

The programme targeted 100 residents but attracted 115 participants, with women and youth forming a significant proportion of those present.

Participants were taken through online violent extremist narratives, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, as well as practical measures for identifying suspicious activities and reporting them.

Teni Ayarika, a participant, commended the Peace Council, noting that the sensitisation had helped her understand that violent extremism could reach young people through social media and that people needed to verify information before sharing it.

“This training is very helpful because I have learned a lot about how violent narratives can fuel conflict and how vulnerable youth can be recruited by violent extremist networks via online platforms.”

Madam Afia Nchor, another participant, said the training had repositioned residents of the community to be vigilant and lauded the efforts of the Peace Council in maintaining peace.

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