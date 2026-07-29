ISOC Ghana urges policy reforms to expand community networks and bridge rural digital divide

The Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter has called for stronger policy and regulatory reforms to support the development of community networks as a sustainable solution to expanding internet access in underserved and rural Ghana.

The appeal was made at the opening of the two-day Ghana Community Networks Policy Dialogue and Workshop in Accra, where regulators, internet service providers, development partners and digital inclusion advocates gathered to explore practical approaches to improving nationwide connectivity.

President of the Internet Society Ghana Chapter, Dr Maud Ashong Elliot, said although Ghana had made significant progress in digitalisation, many rural communities continued to face challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, high internet costs, unreliable electricity, limited digital skills and insufficient investment.

She described community networks locally built and managed communications infrastructure as a viable means of delivering affordable and resilient internet services to areas that remain unconnected.

Dr Elliot stressed that the success of community networks would depend on an enabling policy environment, sustainable financing, infrastructure sharing, appropriate technologies and strengthened local capacity.

“We expect this dialogue to produce practical policy recommendations, implementation priorities and stronger collaboration among regulators, government agencies, technical organisations, civil society and local communities,” she said.

Director of Internet Technology and Development at the Internet Society, Jean Baptiste Millogo, noted that nearly two billion people worldwide still lacked internet access, with many living in rural and marginalised communities.

He said meaningful connectivity would require supportive policies, flexible licensing frameworks and sustainable financing to promote community-led internet initiatives, describing the Ghana dialogue as a key platform for advancing digital inclusion.

During a panel discussion on policy and regulatory pathways for community networks, stakeholders examined reforms needed to support community-owned internet infrastructure.

Joining virtually, Josephine Miliza, Global Policy and Regulatory Lead for the Local Networks (LocNet) Initiative at the Association for Progressive Communications, said countries including Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and South Africa were making progress in developing enabling regulatory frameworks for community networks.

She identified restrictive licensing regimes, high spectrum costs, equipment taxes and bureaucratic procedures as major barriers to community-led connectivity initiatives across Africa, urging Ghana to adopt flexible licensing arrangements, affordable spectrum access and greater use of universal service funds.

Representing the National Communications Authority, Nana Akosua Acheampong of the Regulatory Administration Division said Ghana's existing Hotspot Authorisation, which allows operators to provide internet services within limited geographical areas at relatively low licensing costs, could serve as a foundation for a dedicated community network framework.

President of the Ghana Internet Service Providers Association, Kwadwo Offei-Dzan, reaffirmed the association's commitment to working with the National Communications Authority and other stakeholders to ensure smaller internet service providers were supported in expanding connectivity to underserved communities.

Country Director of Empower Playgrounds Ghana, Isaac Darko-Mensah, also highlighted the need to integrate sustainable energy solutions with digital connectivity, noting that reliable electricity remained essential for community network infrastructure.

The workshop continues today with further discussions on governance, sustainability, infrastructure, cybersecurity and local capacity development for community networks in Ghana.

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