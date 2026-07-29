Health | National

Mid-Year Budget Review: Abuakwa South MP challenges gov’t’s silence on major hospital projects

Source: Carlos A. Calony  
  29 July 2026 1:01pm
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A Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has criticised the government for failing to provide updates on major healthcare infrastructure projects outlined in the 2026 Budget.

The Abuakwa South Member of Parliament says the Mid-Year Budget Review presented by the Finance Minister did not account for the progress of critical hospital projects expected to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Agyemang said the 2026 Budget made several commitments, including the completion of three regional hospitals, construction of new hospitals at Bole and Sampa, and the completion of 10 Agenda 111 hospitals.

He also cited ongoing projects such as the La General Hospital, Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Block, and the Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua, as well as plans to upgrade seven hospitals to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services.

However, he said the Mid-Year Budget Review contained no details on the status, timelines, or progress of any of these projects.

Dr. Agyemang questioned whether significant work had been done, arguing that any major achievements would have been captured in the government's own assessment of its performance.

"If government had made significant progress, it would have been reflected in the review," he said.

The legislator also raised concerns about the utilisation of the Ministry of Health’s capital expenditure allocation, which he said stood at about GH¢1 billion for health infrastructure and related projects.

He insisted that Parliament and the public deserve a clear account of how the funds have been deployed, especially amid persistent challenges with healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

Dr. Agyemang is demanding greater transparency in the implementation of health projects, arguing that government must move beyond announcing commitments and provide measurable results on the ground.

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