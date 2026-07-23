‘This tells us how government takes the budget’ – Afenyo-Markin on empty majority seats in Parliament

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the low attendance of government ministers in Parliament as the Finance Minister is set to present the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, describing the empty seats on the Majority side as a sign of how seriously the government regards the budget.

Addressing the House before the presentation, the Minority Leader said he expected all Majority members to be present to listen to the Finance Minister.

"We are happy the Finance Minister is here. My main concern is that on the government side, I see a lot of empty seats. This tells us how the government side takes this budget," he said.

He noted that only a handful of NDC MPS are in the chamber, insisting that ministers should have been present for such an important natiexercise.

"I can count the number of cabinet ministers here," he added.

Despite the criticism, the Minority Leader said the Minority was ready to listen to the budget presentation.

"We are here to listen to him. If they have decided not to come in their numbers, it's fine. We are sending the signal," he stated.

He also indicated that the Minority expected the Finance Minister to respond to issues they believe remain unresolved, including concerns surrounding the government's "Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti" poultry initiative.

Referring to remarks previously attributed to the Minister for Food and Agriculture that beneficiaries had consumed the birds instead of raising them, the Minority Leader urged the Finance Minister to address the matter.

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