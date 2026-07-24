National | Photo Story

In Pictures: Scenes from Parliament during 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  24 July 2026 1:53pm
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Members of Parliament, ministers of state, government officials and other dignitaries gathered in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Finance Minister later presented the Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament, outlining the government's fiscal performance during the first half of 2026 and its economic policy direction for the remainder of the year.

The review assessed the economy's performance against the targets set in the 2026 Budget and provided updates on key fiscal measures, government spending, revenue mobilisation, borrowing and the implementation of major initiatives aimed at transitioning Ghana from macroeconomic stabilisation to sustained economic growth while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Below are some photos from Parliament during the presentation:

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