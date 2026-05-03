Mahama pledges 40 additional armoured vehicles to bolster police operations

The government is set to double the tactical mobility of the Ghana Police Service with the procurement of 40 additional armoured vehicles, a strategic move aimed at providing officers with superior protection during high-risk combat operations.

President John Dramani Mahama made the high-profile announcement during the official commissioning of the new Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi, located in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

The new facility and the promised logistics form part of a comprehensive security reset designed to curb violent crime through superior equipment and infrastructure.

The incoming fleet will complement an initial batch of 40 armoured vehicles acquired last year, which the President noted have already been instrumental in neutralising armed robbery syndicates and responding to volatile security threats nationwide.

In a direct address to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the top hierarchy of the police, the President emphasised that the safety of the Ghanaian people depends on the safety of those who wear the uniform.

“I’m happy to inform the IGP that another 40 armoured cars are coming,” President Mahama announced, drawing applause from the security top brass. “When you send our officers to protect you and fight violent people, you have to provide them with the instruments and the tools to be able to do so,” he added.

Beyond the provision of hardware, the President framed these investments as a prerequisite for national prosperity. He argued that the government’s focus on the security architecture is not merely about enforcement but about creating the stability necessary for schools, markets, and hospitals to function.

“Security remains the bedrock upon which national development can be built. Without peace and stability, there can be no meaningful progress, no quality education, and no thriving business. It is for this reason that my administration continues to prioritise investment in the security sector, particularly the Ghana Police Service,” he stated.

The President underscored that the modernisation agenda is not limited to firepower. He reiterated a vision for a "professional, modern, and people-centred" police service—one that moves away from traditional reactive methods toward innovation and intelligence-led operations.

The newly commissioned Laasi Divisional Headquarters is a physical manifestation of this vision. The facility is equipped to handle modern forensic and investigative needs, serving as a hub for stronger collaboration between the police and the local communities in the Lower Manya Krobo area.

As the 40 new armoured vehicles prepare for deployment, the government has signalled that this is only one phase of a broader logistical rollout intended to ensure that the Ghana Police Service remains ahead of the curve in an increasingly complex regional security environment.

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