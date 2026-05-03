IGP sounds alarm over police-to-citizen ratio as Lower Manya Krobo gets new HQ

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has called for a national strategic overhaul of the Ghana Police Service, warning that current personnel levels and infrastructure are failing to keep pace with the country’s evolving security needs.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the new Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, the IGP used the local jurisdiction as a case study for what he described as a significant national shortfall in policing capacity.

Mr Yohuno provided a sobering statistical breakdown of the security landscape in Lower Manya Krobo.

With a sprawling population of 314,859, the area is currently policed by a mere 260 officers. This creates a ratio of approximately one officer to every 1,200 residents—a figure that drastically undermines the United Nations (UN) recommended standard of 1:500.

The IGP argued that such a disparity places an immense burden on the few officers on the ground and limits the Service's ability to maintain a proactive presence in every community. He stressed that without "urgent strategic interventions" to expand the workforce and build more stations like the one in Laasi, the gap between security demand and supply will only widen.

While acknowledging that violent crime in the municipality has remained relatively low, the police chief credited this to "deliberate policing strategies" and a robust partnership with traditional leaders and locals. However, he warned that past success is no guarantee of future safety, as criminal syndicates are rapidly evolving.

“Criminal activities have become increasingly sophisticated and require us to rethink and modernise our equipment as law enforcement,” Mr Yohuno stated.

He emphasised that the era of traditional patrolling is no longer sufficient.

To stay ahead of modern criminals, he argued, the Service requires a complete shift in methodology, backed by advanced digital tools, better infrastructure, and comprehensive operational reforms.

The newly commissioned Laasi Divisional Headquarters is seen as a step in the right direction, but the IGP noted it must be part of a broader, sustained effort to bring police services closer to the people.

He urged stakeholders and the government to prioritise the "expansion of infrastructure" to ensure that no community is left vulnerable due to distance or lack of resources.

The ceremony was attended by community leaders, security top brass, and municipal officials, all of whom echoed the IGP’s call for a stronger, better-equipped law enforcement presence to protect the growing population of the Eastern Region.

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