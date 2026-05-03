[Video] Bawumia and Asiedu Nketia unite at SDA anniversary in Sunyani

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (L) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

In a striking display of political maturity that transcended partisan lines, the Chairman of the governing NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the NPP 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shared a public moment of camaraderie during the 40th-anniversary milestone of the Mid-West Ghana Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church.

The encounter, captured in a viral video on Saturday, 2 May 2026, showed General Mosquito and the former Vice President engaging in a brief but warm interaction.

The sight of the two political heavyweights conversing and smiling drew spontaneous cheers from the congregation, providing a refreshing contrast to the often-heated rhetoric of the national political landscape.

The high-profile meeting served as a side note to the primary focus of the day: the celebration of 40 years of mission, outreach, and community service by the SDA Church in the Bono Region.

The Mid-West Ghana Conference, which serves as the administrative backbone for the church in the area, has a history rooted in the late 19th century. While the church’s presence was formally established in 1894, the conference has navigated various reorganisations to keep pace with its expanding flock.

Despite the internal jockeying for power within the ruling party and the fierce rivalry between the NDC and NPP, the Sunyani event underscored the unifying role of religious institutions in Ghana. Church leaders present remarked that the presence of both parties' leadership at such a sacred milestone was a testament to the church’s influence as a neutral ground for peace and national unity.

The 40th-anniversary celebrations included retrospectives on the church's contributions to education and healthcare in the Bono Region. From its humble beginnings in the 1800s to its current status as a spiritual powerhouse, the Mid-West Ghana Conference remains a cornerstone of the SDA's mission in West Africa.

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