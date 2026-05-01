Boakye Agyarko calls on Bawumia ahead of nationwide tour for NPP Chairmanship bid

NPP National Chairman aspirant Boakye Agyarko has paid a courtesy call on former Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as part of efforts ahead of his bid for the position of National Chairman of the party.

The meeting, held on May Day, provided an opportunity for Boakye Agyarko to commend Dr Bawumia for what he described as his dedicated service to both the NPP and Ghana.

The engagement also focused on the future of the party and preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

During the discussions, Boakye Agyarko, accompanied by members of his campaign team, formally informed Dr Bawumia of his intention to embark on a nationwide tour in pursuit of his National Chairman ambition.

He also reaffirmed his support for the former Vice President, stressing the need for unity within the party to secure victory in the 2028 polls.

As part of his campaign activities, Boakye Agyarko is expected to begin his nationwide tour in the Ashanti Region next week, where he is anticipated to engage party executives, grassroots supporters and stakeholders on his vision for the NPP.

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