Chief of Staff announces Presidential Delivery Unit to track government commitments

Julius Debrah

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has announced the activation of a Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) at the Presidency to tighten executive oversight of government promises.

Addressing a packed town hall meeting in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, Mr Debrah revealed that the unit has been established to serve as the government’s internal compliance engine.

Its primary mandate is to perform rigorous monthly reviews of all presidential commitments, tracking every project and promise from inception to completion.

The Chief of Staff emphasised that the PDU is not merely a symbolic office but a functional audit tool designed to ensure that the resetting of key economic sectors remains on schedule. The unit will generate monthly performance reports that evaluate whether ministries and departments are hitting their marks.

“At the presidency, there is an office called the Presidential Delivery Unit, and I have to ensure that every month I look at the report to see if the president was able to meet all the targets,” Mr Debrah explained.

He made it clear that the era of open-ended timelines is over, noting that his role is to align every government appointee’s output with the strategic vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

“My duty is to ensure that every appointee under the government will work according to the wishes of the president,” he added.

In a significant shift toward decentralised monitoring, the PDU will not rely solely on paperwork from Accra. Mr Debrah announced that teams from the unit will soon be deployed across the country to interface with those on the front lines of development: traditional and opinion leaders.

This grass-roots engagement strategy is intended to verify whether the reports submitted by appointees in the regions match the reality on the ground. By using traditional authorities as independent auditors of government performance, the Presidency aims to gather unfiltered feedback on community needs and the progress of local projects.

“Soon some persons from the presidency will come to you, the traditional leaders, to enquire of you the progress of the appointees within your jurisdiction,” the Chief of Staff told the gathered chiefs and residents.

Political analysts view the establishment of the Presidential Delivery Unit as a strategic effort to eliminate bottlenecks within the civil service and political appointments. By institutionalising a monthly reporting cycle, the government hopes to ensure that appointees remain focused on their specific mandates.

Mr Debrah reiterated that this initiative is central to the government's broader agenda of transparency. The unit’s findings will serve as a barometer for ministerial performance, ensuring that every project—from infrastructure to social interventions—is executed in line with the national development plan.

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