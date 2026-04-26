“I have forgiven her”- Pentecost chair replies Chief of Staff after apology on behalf of Free Zones CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has extended forgiveness to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, following a recent public controversy over comments on illegal mining.
The government appointee launched a scathing attack on the clergyman for saying that some branches of the Church of Pentecost were unable to baptise in river bodies due to the damage caused by illegal mining.
Speaking at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco on Sunday, after the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, broke down in tears to ask for forgiveness over Dr Awusi's conduct, he said he bore no ill will towards her.
According to Apostle Nyamekye, the incident had unexpectedly drawn more attention to him.
Read Also: “We’ll treat him as a politician next time” — Free Zones CEO warns Pentecost Chair Apostle Nyamekye over galamsey comments
“This lady has actually made me more popular. I don’t think much about people like that because, in a way, she has brought more attention to our church and to myself,” he stated while smiling.
“If I had anything against her and had been given the opportunity to speak for about 45 minutes, I would have addressed it directly.
"However, I believe we all have different opinions on issues, and it is important that we come together despite those differences. I have therefore forgiven her. So don’t worry, I want your heart to be at rest,” he added.
The comments by Dr Mary Awusi sparked widespread backlash, eventually prompting the Free Zones Authority CEO to issue an apology.
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