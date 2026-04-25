Free Zones CEO should’ve been sacked for her comments against Pentecost Chairman – Charles Owiredu

Member of Parliament for Abirem, Charles Owiredu, has criticised the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr. Mary Awusi, saying she should have been dismissed over comments targeting the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye.

This comes after Apostle Nyamekye had said illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, was increasingly disrupting both community livelihoods and religious practices in parts of the country. He cited the impact on rivers that has affected baptism.

In response, Dr Awusi went on the offensive and asked Apostle Nyamekye to stay in the lane of clergy work, or else he would be treated as a politician.

Dr Awusi, however, apologised after a heavy public backlash.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, April 25, during a discussion on galamsey, Mr Owiredu defended Apostle Nyamekye and described the criticism directed at the church leader as unwarranted.

“What did revered Apostle Eric Nyamekye say wrong?” he asked. “He’s been very consistent on this matter.”

Mr Owiredu explained that the Church of Pentecost’s position on baptism is rooted in long-standing biblical teaching. “His church… believes in immersion, and it’s biblical,” he said.

He referenced scripture to support the practice. “If you go through the Bible, Acts 8:26 to 40… Philip baptised the Ethiopian official in a river. Jesus Christ was also baptised by John the Baptist in the River Jordan,” he said.

According to him, the concern raised by the Apostle about polluted rivers affecting baptism was valid.

“Now it’s becoming difficult because nobody would want to even drink these rivers, let alone be baptised in them,” he said.

Mr Owiredu took issue with the response from the Free Zones CEO, describing it as disrespectful. “We have an operative of the NDC, a CEO, come out and openly attack this revered minister of the gospel,” he stated.

Read also: “We’ll treat him as a politician next time” — Free Zones CEO warns Pentecost Chair Apostle Nyamekye over galamsey comments



“I thought that even by now, the president would have fired her,” he added, dismissing the subsequent apology as inadequate. “Look at the apology… an infantile apology.”

Mr Owiredu linked the issue to the wider impact of illegal mining on livelihoods and public health. He said communities like his in Abirem are already feeling the effects.

“I’m a Member of Parliament from a constituency where we grow cocoa and oil palm, and we are faced with this galamsey menace,” he said.

He explained that farmers are increasingly giving up their land due to economic pressures.

“You plant cocoa, and it takes about five years. If somebody comes today and offers you money to use your land for gold, why wouldn’t you do it?” he asked.

He added that falling prices and delayed payments are pushing farmers further towards illegal mining. “Oil palm farmers are prepared to sell their land… because they get money immediately,” he said.

Mr Owiredu warned that the country is “sitting on a time bomb” if the destruction of farmland and water bodies continues unchecked.

He also criticised the lack of action against individuals accused of engaging in illegal mining.

“The president said he knew people involved… the Attorney General mentioned names… up to now, nothing has been done,” he said.

On the health risks, he cautioned that no one is truly safe from the effects of polluted water.

“We sit in Accra thinking we can afford bottled water. But the food we buy, waakye, koko, gobɛ, is prepared with this same water.”

“The vegetables we buy are all contaminated,” he added, citing concerns raised by medical experts and researchers.

Mr Owiredu mentioned earlier warnings about a looming water crisis by Private legal practitioner, Kwame Akuffo.

“It’s going to get to a time where water will be like gold. People will come to our homes and demand the water we are drinking.”

"We need to sit up," he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.