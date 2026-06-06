Makers and Partners advocates for more tree planting to mitigate flood risk

Wilfred Neneh Addico, Advisory Partner at Makers and Partners (MAP), has urged Ghanaians to preserve green spaces and plant more trees in urban areas to help reduce perennial flooding, which remains one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental challenges.

According to him, efforts focused on drainage systems have not effectively addressed these challenges because natural systems that once slowed floodwaters have been compromised, hence the need to embrace nature-based solutions such as tree planting.

He mentioned that trees intercept rainfall and reduce stormwater runoff, which could ease pressure on our drainage systems.

Mr Addico made these remarks during a tree planting exercise organised by MAP in collaboration with Mothercare International School.

The exercise, which was monitored by the Department of Parks and Gardens, saw the planting of 100 seedlings along the Airport flyover stretch as part of activities marking this year’s World Environment Day.

Mr Addico said the initiative was part of MAP’s Corporate Social Responsibility, to help address environmental issues, particularly forestry degradation.

The Advisory Partner at MAP therefore cautioned builders and estate developers against the indiscriminate felling of trees, as this, he said, retards the collective action towards the restoration of degraded lands.

On her part, Madam Peace Abasa-Addo, Headmistress of Mothercare International School, also noted that the tree-planting exercise aligned with the School’s commitment to promoting responsible citizenship and public education on national issues.

She added that planting trees and environmental education help students become aware of the benefits of growing trees, so they can play a role in protecting the environment.

“This is part of our curriculum, in all the science and social studies subjects, there are topics covering conservation of the environment, and therefore this tree planting exercise is a step to practicalize what they have learnt”.

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