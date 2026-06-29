ECG Ashanti West plants trees to boost greenery in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti West operational region contributed to the greenery in Kumasi, planting trees as part of efforts to restore lost vegetation in the Ashanti region.
The tree-planting exercise, which took place from June 5, 2026, throughout the month, was geared towards the government’s vision to reinstate Kumasi as the garden city of Ghana.
The exercise is in line with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ agenda to empower various agencies, schools, churches, and others to plant trees to complement the government’s “Greening Ghana” initiative.
In a short ceremony at the ECG Office in Adum, staff of the company, led by its General Manager, Ing. George Amoah, planted a tree seedling to launch the exercise.
Trees were planted at offices, primary substations, bulk supply points, warehouses, workshops and other facilities in the Ashanti Region.
Addressing the media, Ing. George Amoah indicated that ECG is a socially responsible organisation which is keenly interested in safeguarding the environment, as he highlighted the benefits of trees.
“Trees are very important to the livelihoods of human beings, as they help to produce oxygen for human respiration, reduce the impact of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases, provide shade, beautify our surroundings and provide medicinal remedies for ailments," he said.
He also added that the company would ensure the sustenance of the planted trees to maturity.
“These trees we are planting are a commitment we are making to society to ensure that generations after us will thank us for maintaining Kumasi as a garden city and keeping the world in great shape," he said.
With the rains setting in, Ing. Amoah further advised that the public refrain from seeking shelter under trees closer to the ECG overhead distribution lines, as it endangers lives.
He cautioned customers to desist from planting trees directly under the overhead lines of the distribution company.
“The tree is a conductor of electricity so in the event of lightning, it could endanger lives and also cause outages since the protection on the ECG network will go off once the tree touches the network to save lives," he noted.
Ing. Amoah cautioned the general public against unlawful entry into the network of ECG and encouraged customers to report people who interfere with the ECG network.
Latest Stories
-
Zoomlion Chairman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong tours flood hotspots as Accra grapples with drainage crisis
55 minutes
-
GHS outlines four priorities to strengthen Free Primary Healthcare delivery
1 hour
-
People-centred healthcare begins with access, not policy – WHO to Ghana
1 hour
-
CHAG indispensable to Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare rollout – WHO
1 hour
-
GHS commends CHAG for delivering healthcare to hardest-to-reach areas
1 hour
-
ECG Ashanti West plants trees to boost greenery in Kumasi
1 hour
-
EPA links plastic pollution and blocked waterways to worsening floods
2 hours
-
Liverpool target Diomande would prefer to join PSG
2 hours
-
Africa’s World Cup success leaves Asia looking for answers
2 hours
-
Lewandowski joins MLS side Chicago Fire until 2028
2 hours
-
When Accra Flooded: How structural vulnerabilities and climate dynamics turned heavy rain into disaster
2 hours
-
Fire destroys Nobya TV/FM in Nalerigu
2 hours
-
Bournemouth reject Arsenal interest in Scott
2 hours
-
Djokovic ‘happy but not the freshest’ after Wu battle
2 hours
-
Your WhatsApp username is up for grabs – Reserve yours now before someone else takes it
3 hours