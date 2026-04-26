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Chief of Staff tears as he apologises to Pentecost Church over Free Zones CEO’s conduct

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  26 April 2026 12:14pm
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The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has publicly apologised to the leadership of the Church of Pentecost following recent comments made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mary Awusi, which were perceived to be critical of the church.

Mr Debrah expressed deep regret over the incident and stressed that the remarks were not intended to malign the church or its leadership.

He made the emotional address during his birthday thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 26, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco.

“A few days ago, one of our colleagues, Dr. Mary Awusi, made an unfortunate remark that came across as being against you.

"On this occasion, as I celebrate my birthday, I wish to formally extend an apology on behalf of all of us and ask that the entire church forgives us.”

He emphasised that the statement was a “slip of expression” and not a deliberate attempt to undermine the church or its leadership.

“We humbly ask for your forgiveness and acceptance, and we continue to regard ourselves as your children in faith,” he added, appearing visibly emotional.

The apology follows a recent controversy in which Dr Awusi publicly criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over comments condemning illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The remarks triggered significant public backlash, which subsequently led the CEO to issue an apology.

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