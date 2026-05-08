Kenyasi Government Hospital faces infrastructure and equipment challenges despite top performance rankings

The Kenyasi Government Hospital in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo region is calling for urgent intervention to address critical infrastructure and equipment deficits.

Despite being recently adjudged the Best Performing Hospital for 2025 at the Ahafo Regional Annual Health Performance Review, the facility continues to struggle with security and space constraints that threaten its high standards of healthcare delivery.

The hospital’s management highlighted that its recent accolades, including being named the third-best institution during the 2024 peer review and monitoring exercise, demonstrate a commitment to excellence.

However, Specialist Pharmacist Dr. Patrick Appiah Larbi informed journalists on Thursday that the lack of a perimeter wall has left the facility vulnerable.

He noted that stray animals and unauthorised individuals frequently enter the premises, disrupting medical services and posing a direct threat to the safety of patients, staff, and expensive medical equipment.

Infrastructure needs extend beyond security, as the hospital currently operates without a dedicated administration block.

Dr. Appiah Larbi emphasised that the absence of administrative space is significantly impeding official duties and overall operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the facility’s maternity ward is facing a crisis of congestion. With monthly deliveries surging from 18 to 60, the current six-bed capacity is no longer sufficient.

Management is urgently seeking an expansion to a 40-bed capacity to accommodate the growing needs of the population.

Staffing and equipment shortages also remain a major hurdle for the award-winning facility.

A significant portion of the hospital’s internally generated revenue is currently diverted to hiring temporary staff due to a lack of permanent allied health professionals.

Management is urging the government to grant financial clearance for the recruitment of permanent personnel.

Additionally, the hospital is soliciting support from individuals, groups, and health-oriented NGOs for modern medical equipment to help sustain and improve the quality of care provided to the people of the Asutifi North District and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.