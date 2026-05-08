Nigerian Army rescues children, women abducted from Kogi orphanage

Seven children and two women kidnapped from a Kogi State orphanage last month have been rescued by Nigerian troops during a forest operation. The recovery, announced Wednesday by the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade, completes a weeks-long search following a late-April raid in the country’s north-central region. The mission, conducted on May 6, 2026, was part of the ongoing Operation TIGER PAW II.

Operational Breakthrough in Agbaja Forest

Military officials attributed the successful rescue to sustained operational pressure and credible intelligence. Under the mandate of Operation TIGER PAW II, the Brigade’s Blocking Force intercepted the victims within a dense forest zone. “The rescued victims comprised five boys, two girls, and two adult females, believed to be the wives of the proprietor of the orphanage,” army spokesman Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi said in a statement. The group had been held since gunmen raided the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage facility located in an isolated area of Lokoja.

Medical Status and Victim Support

Following their recovery, the nine survivors were immediately moved to a secure military facility. “They were promptly evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre, where they received immediate medical attention and first aid,” Abdullahi confirmed. Medical personnel currently report that all victims are in stable condition. This rescue brings a close to the specific incident at the orphanage, which authorities previously noted was operating without legal registration.

Interception of Terrorist Logistics

In a parallel operation on the same day, Nigerian troops disrupted a significant arms smuggling attempt along the road Obajana–Lokoja. Soldiers apprehended a suspect identified as Yahaya Uma,r who was allegedly transporting 500 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition. The suspect had concealed the munitions inside a bag of maize in an attempt to evade detection.

Investigating the Criminal Network

Preliminary military findings suggest Umar serves as a key logistics courier in a regional arms syndicate. The ammunition was reportedly handed to him at Obajana Forest for delivery to Dikko Junction in Suleja, Niger State, to a yet-to-be-identified recipient. “The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation to aid ongoing operations aimed at dismantling the criminal network and apprehending other members of the syndicate,” the army statement noted.

Persistent Security Challenges in North-Central Nigeria

The kidnapping follows a pattern of mass abductions targeting educational and care institutions across the country. On April 26, gunmen initially seized 23 pupils from the orphanage, though 15 were rescued immediately after the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for this specific raid. Analysts suggest these groups target students because they are seen as strategic in drawing attention and exacting huge ransoms.

Implications for West African Regional Security

The interception of sophisticated NATO-grade ammunition highlights the persistent challenge of illicit arms trafficking across West Africa. From neighbouring nations like Ghana and other ECOWAS members, the movement of munitions concealed in food supplies underscores the need for heightened border vigilance. Regional security experts note that dismantling these logistics hubs in Nigeria is critical to preventing the spillover of insurgent activities into the broader sub-region.

Commitment to Regional Stability

The Nigerian military views these recent successes as part of a broader strategy to secure the North-Central region. “These coordinated successes underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while sustaining aggressive operations against terrorists and their collaborators,” Abdullahi said. To maintain this momentum, the military is calling for continued civic engagement, stating that members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts.

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