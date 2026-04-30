Capital access takes centre stage at 3rd women in business dialogue in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
Limited access to capital and business support structures continues to hold back many women-led enterprises in Ghana, despite their significant contribution to the economy, stakeholders have said at the 3rd Women in Business Dialogue held in Kumasi.
Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), Dr Gordon Acquaye, stressed that beyond financing, structural support is critical to helping women grow sustainable businesses.
“Women need to be given that tool and structure from the onset, as they start their business… we are able to help them with bookkeeping, then the next level will be to scale up where they will need to go to a formal financial institution for loans,” he said.
The dialogue, organised by B&FT in partnership with Ecobank, brought together female entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to explore ways of strengthening women-led businesses in the Ashanti Region.
The discussions come at a time when government is preparing to roll out the Women’s Development Bank, a flagship initiative aimed at improving access to finance for women entrepreneurs.
Participants noted that while women account for nearly half of Ghana’s entrepreneurial workforce — about 46 percent — many still struggle with access to credit, markets and financial literacy.
With small and medium-sized enterprises making up about 80 percent of the informal economy, stakeholders argued that empowering women within this space is key to driving inclusive growth.
The forum attracted dozens of women from sectors including agribusiness, petty trading, technology and innovation, as well as students, all seeking opportunities to scale their ventures.
Head of Marketing and Branding at Ecobank, Regina Ofori, emphasised the importance of formalising businesses as a pathway to accessing funding and growth opportunities.
“Women can do a lot to support their businesses like registering their companies. We are helping them to understand the whys so that we are able to support them to set up their businesses,” she noted.
Deputy Director at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Samuel Twum Nkansah, reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting local enterprises, particularly those led by women.
Held under the theme “Building Market Leaders; Empowering Women-led SMEs and Agribusinesses for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth,” the dialogue also provided participants with practical tools, access to potential investors, and insights into business development strategies.
Stakeholders concluded that while access to capital remains important, long-term success for women entrepreneurs will depend on a combination of funding, skills development and supportive policy reforms.
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