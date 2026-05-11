Minister cuts sod for 24-Hour Economy Market in Kassena-Nankana West

Akamugri Donatus Atanga, the Upper East Regional Minister, has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Market at Nania in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

The project forms part of the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy Initiative aimed at stimulating economic growth, promoting trade and industrial activity, creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

When completed, the 24-Hour Market would comprise 21 facilities and components including lockable shops, sheds and stalls, food courts, cold stores, warehouses, washrooms, restaurants, a pharmacy, clinic, daycare centre, gymnasium, police and fire service posts, a meat section, Women Development Bank, waste management area and parking spaces.

The project, whose consultant is Avangarde Design Services, would be executed by Sunlu Ghana Limited and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

At a short ceremony to hand over the site to the contractor for construction to begin in Nania, a suburb of Paga, Mr Atanga said the project was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to appreciating the support of the people in the 2024 general election.

He said President John Dramani Mahama conceived the 24-Hour Economy policy as a strategic intervention to address youth unemployment and underemployment across the country.

According to the Regional Minister, the policy was a visionary initiative designed to create both public and private sector employment opportunities while boosting local economic activities.

“This 24-hour market is a way of appreciation and a way of saying thank you to the people of this area for the support you gave us,” he stated.

Mr Atanga noted that the market project would provide a secure environment for businesses to operate around the clock, particularly traders, food vendors and mobile money operators who were often exposed to robbery attacks.

He explained that the inclusion of facilities such as police and fire service posts would ensure security and safety for traders and customers.

“If we have a 24-hour market where security is guaranteed, women can continue to do business without fear and mobile money operators can work throughout the day and night,” he added.

The Minister described President Mahama as a visionary leader who introduced a novel policy concept aimed at transforming the economy through government and private sector collaboration.

He commended the landowners for releasing land for the project and expressed gratitude to chiefs and residents for their support towards the initiative.

The Minister charged the contractor to ensure that local content was factored into the employment of personnel during the construction to ensure community involvement and provide employment opportunities for the local people.

Mr Stephen Aeke Akurugu, the Kassena-Nankana West District Chief Executive, described the project as a major milestone in the district’s development agenda.

He said the facility would provide a modern and conducive environment for trading activities, create employment opportunities for the youth, empower traders and improve internally generated revenue for the Assembly.

The DCE appealed to community members and stakeholders to cooperate with the contractor to ensure the smooth execution and timely completion of the project.

He urged the contractor to maintain high standards and professionalism in executing the project to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government and the people.

Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, Member of Parliament for the Chiana-Paga Constituency, noted that the construction of the market was strategic as the area shared borders with the Sahelian countries, which provided market opportunities for traders in the area.

He pledged to continue to work towards the development and wellbeing of the people and asked them to support the contractor to deliver quality work.

This is among four markets the Minister has so far handed over for construction to begin in the Bolgatanga and Kassena-Nankana Municipalities, as well as the Bawku West District.

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