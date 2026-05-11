North Tongu Assembly hands over site for construction of 24-Hour Economy Market at Juapong

The North Tongu District Assembly has officially handed over the site for the commencement of construction works on an ultra-modern 24-hour economy market project at Juapong in the Volta Region.

The initiative, which is expected to enhance commercial activities and improve the local economy, forms part of government’s broader agenda to promote economic transformation through the 24-hour economy policy.

The official ceremony, held on May 8, brought together officials of the Assembly, traditional authorities, contractors, consultants, stakeholders and members of the community.

Addressing the gathering, Madam Victoria Amefadzi Yawa Doe, the North Tongu District Chief Executive, described the project as a strategic investment aimed at expanding economic opportunities, improving trading conditions and creating sustainable jobs for residents within the district and beyond.

She said the construction of the modern market facility underscored the Assembly’s commitment to infrastructural development and local economic empowerment, particularly for traders and small-scale businesses operating within the Juapong enclave.

Madam Doe noted that the project would provide a well-structured and conducive trading environment capable of supporting continuous commercial activities in line with the government’s vision for a vibrant 24-hour economy.

She announced that NIMANT Company Limited had been engaged as the contractor for the project, while PPMC would serve as consultants to supervise implementation and ensure quality delivery.

The DCE commended President John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to infrastructure and economic development across the country.

She also expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as well as the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, for their continuous support towards the district’s development agenda.

Madam Doe reaffirmed the Assembly’s determination to pursue policies and projects that would stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

The project is expected to significantly boost trading activities and position Juapong as a major commercial hub within the North Tongu District.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.