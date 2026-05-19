The Law Institute rebrands as Ghana’s hub for legal and compliance training

The Law Institute (TLI), Ghana's premier vocational legal and compliance training institution, today announced the relaunch of its operations and the opening of enrolment for its 2026 inaugural cohort.

The cohort, which spans five professionally structured programmes, commences on 1 June 2026, marking a new chapter in vocational legal education for Ghana and the broader West African region.

At the heart of TLI's relaunch is a landmark partnership with the International Compliance Association (ICA)— the first collaboration of its kind in West Africa.

This partnership enables TLI’s students to access internationally recognised ICA-certified qualifications, equipping them with globally benchmarked credentials that meet the standards demanded by today's regulatory and corporate environment.

TLI's 2026 cohort offers five distinct professional programmes, each designed to address critical gaps in Ghana's landscape:

01 Paralegal Studies Programme (PSP) Foundational legal knowledge and practice skills for aspiring paralegals and legal support professionals. 02 Compliance & Regulatory Practice (CRP) Comprehensive training in AML/CFT frameworks, regulatory compliance, and institutional risk management. 03 Corporate Governance Programme (CGP) Best-practice governance frameworks, board effectiveness, and corporate accountability for professionals and directors. 04 Finance & Securitisation Programme (FSP) Advanced financial law, structured finance, and securitisation principles for finance and legal professionals. 05 Gender Analysis, Policy & Advocacy (GAP) Specialist training at the intersection of gender, law, and policy — equipping professionals to drive inclusive institutional change.

"Ghana's economy is increasingly shaped by regulation, compliance obligations, and the demand for professionals who understand the law.

"TLI exists to close the gap between where Ghana's professionals are today and where the country's economy needs them to be.

"Our programmes are rigorous, recognised, and built for working professionals. We are also offering tailored corporate training packages for organisations that need to upskill their teams because compliance and these kinds of training are not just an individual career decision; it is an institutional imperative," said Sophia Minkah-Premo, Director of Learning and Strategy.

"The relaunch of The Law Institute represents a defining moment for legal and compliance education in Ghana.

"Our ICA and University of Manchester partnership places TLI's students on the international stage, and our programmes are designed to produce professionals who are not only technically competent but genuinely equipped to navigate and shape Ghana's evolving regulatory environment.

"We are proud to open our doors to Ghana's next generation of legal professionals," said Dr. Hilary Gbedemah, Rector of The Law Institute.

In addition to individual enrolment, TLI is offering corporate training packages for organisations seeking to provide structured legal, compliance, governance and gender mainstreaming education to their teams.

Group enrolment rates are available, and TLI's programmes can be structured to meet the specific regulatory training requirements of financial institutions, insurance companies, corporate entities, and private and public sector organisations.

Open Q&A Session — 25 May 2026 TLI will host a free Open Q&A Session on 25 May 2026 from 10am-3pm, open to prospective students, organisations, and media. The session will provide an opportunity to meet some of TLI’s leadership, explore the full programme offering and receive guidance on enrolment and corporate packages. The session will be held online. Registration is open at www.thelawinstitutegh.org.

Enrolment for the June 2026 cohort is now open. Spaces are limited. Prospective students and organisations are encouraged to visit www.thelawinstitutegh.org or contact TLI directly at admin@thelawinstitutegh.org to register their interest or enquire about corporate packages.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.