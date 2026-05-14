Most working Ghanaians aware of retirement savings but few are taking action – Report

Audio By Carbonatix
A new report has revealed a significant gap between awareness and action on retirement planning among working Ghanaians, highlighting concerns about long-term financial security despite growing economic awareness.
The Old Mutual Financial Wellness Monitor 2025 shows that while 92 per cent of working Ghanaians acknowledge the importance of saving for retirement, only about 33 per cent are actively making concrete preparations for life after work.
The report indicates that three in every four workers believe they have not saved enough for retirement, with 74 per cent expressing doubts about whether their future savings will be sufficient.
This represents an 18 percentage-point increase in retirement anxiety since 2023, cutting across both low- and high-income earners, including those earning above GH₵3,000 monthly.
It further identifies several structural and behavioural barriers to effective retirement planning.
These include low trust in pension systems, with 52 per cent of respondents fearing loss of savings if providers collapse, while 55 per cent expect financial support from family in old age.
Additionally, 32 per cent cited insufficient income as a major constraint, contributing to retirement planning ranking seventh among household financial priorities.
The study also highlights declining investment confidence, which has fallen from 21 per cent to 14 per cent, alongside limited use of professional financial advice.
Only 13 per cent of workers currently consult financial advisers, even though nearly 60 per cent acknowledge their importance.
The report warns that continued reliance on informal savings systems and weak long-term planning could expose households to future financial shocks, calling for stronger financial literacy, improved trust in institutions and better access to advisory services.
Latest Stories
-
Legal Green Association lauds Prez Mahama over assent to Legal Education Act
6 minutes
-
Over 61,000 candidates to write 2026 TVET exams as CTVET introduces tougher anti-cheating measures
7 minutes
-
Importers and exporters back postponement of revised container charge
8 minutes
-
Rescuers pull dead from rubble of Kyiv flats after massive Russian strikes
10 minutes
-
New study sets research priorities for future Lassa fever vaccine rollout in West Africa
14 minutes
-
Bawumia’s concern over alleged abuse of state power is not sincere – Solomon Owusu
15 minutes
-
BRAC International-Ghana launches women, youth empowerment drive to support SDGs
25 minutes
-
Hubtel named 48th fastest-growing African company as revenue approaches $64m
36 minutes
-
NHIA suspends 3 pharmacies over suspected fraudulent NHIS claims
41 minutes
-
EXPLAINED: Why Schiphol, not Accra: Unpacking why Ghana’s security agencies were not asked to arrest MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong
44 minutes
-
Most working Ghanaians aware of retirement savings but few are taking action – Report
48 minutes
-
Government says ‘Dig Once’ policy could cut fibre rollout costs by up to 60%
57 minutes
-
MahamaCares will not replace NHIS, only to complement it – Adjoa Obuobia reiterates
1 hour
-
Edem Agbana launches CPD workshop for over 1,200 teachers in Ketu North
2 hours
-
Lawlessness exalts a nation, and demolishing buildings is a reproach to any nation
2 hours